Tulfo brothers, Aegis Juris, Dingdong Dantes | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Tulfo brothers said they are not returning the P60-million payment they received from the questionable advertisement deal. The 4 giant magnetic lifters, which were suspected to have contained illegal drugs, have tested negative from swab testing. Aegis Juris fraternity member Marc Anthony Ventura broke down in tears when he took the witness stand. President Donald Trump on Monday, August 13, plunged himself into a made-for-TV spat with his former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman. The team behind FPJ's Ang Probinsyano has apologized to actors Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera over the use of their family photos without permission.
Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Analette Abesamis Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico