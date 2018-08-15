Duterte on resignation, driver-only car ban, Jordan Clarkson | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte declares he is ready to leave the presidency should the military and police ‘find’ the right successor. The dry run of the rush hour driver-only ban along EDSA begins Wednesday. Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson will finally suit up for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2018 Asian Games.
Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Analette Abesamis Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico