Duterte on his successor, MMDA driver-only car ban, Jordan Clarkson | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte says he will step down if a leader ‘like’ Senator Chiz Escudero or former senator Bongbong Marcos could assume the presidency. Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno says Congress has the prerogative to reject a cash-based budgeting system but this will not stop the Budget Department from implementing it. Senate leaders ‘strongly urge’ the MMDA to recall and suspend the driver-only car ban on EDSA. Google continues to collect a user's location data even if the user has turned off the ‘Location History’ setting on their mobile device. The NBA grants Jordan Clarkson a ‘special one-time exception’ to see action for the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.
