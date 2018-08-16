Federalism, West Philippine Sea, Donald Trump | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez warns lawmakers foreign investors would flee if they are not given a clearer picture of how the economy and its features would look like under a federal system of government. Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano denies he said the Philippines should set aside its ‘claim’ over the West Philippine Sea so it can do joint development with China. Branded ‘enemy of the people’ by U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. news media is responding with a campaign countering his narrative and highlighting the importance of a free press.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico