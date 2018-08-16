Watch Rappler’s midday newscast with Margie de Leon

Published 12:19 PM, August 16, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez warns lawmakers foreign investors would flee if they are not given a clearer picture of how the economy and its features would look like under a federal system of government. Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano denies he said the Philippines should set aside its ‘claim’ over the West Philippine Sea so it can do joint development with China. Branded ‘enemy of the people’ by U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. news media is responding with a campaign countering his narrative and highlighting the importance of a free press.