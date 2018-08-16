Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Ralf Rivas

Published 9:12 PM, August 16, 2018

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte will likely step down if former senator Bongbong Marcos wins his election case against Vice President Leni Robredo. United States Defense Assistant Secretary Randall Schriver warns the Philippines against buying military equipment from Russia. Ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines urges its riders to avoid bookings along EDSA during rush hour, with the driver-only car ban in place. The Department of Agriculture or DA allows the importation of galunggong or round scad to ensure ‘national food security.’ The Philippines defeats Kazakhstan, 96-59, in the 2018 Asian Games, Thursday in Jakarta, Indonesia.