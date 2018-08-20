NAIA, PGH on Tulfo incident, Asian Games | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Senate committee on public services will conduct a probe into the temporary closure of NAIA runway. The Philippine General Hospital (PGH) demands a public apology from broadcaster Ramon Tulfo. The Philippine Taekwondo Poomsae teams bag the country's first medals in the Asian Games.
