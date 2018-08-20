Watch Rappler’s midday newscast with Acor Arceo

Published 2:02 PM, August 20, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The Senate committee on public services will conduct a probe into the temporary closure of NAIA runway. The Philippine General Hospital (PGH) demands a public apology from broadcaster Ramon Tulfo. The Philippine Taekwondo Poomsae teams bag the country's first medals in the Asian Games.