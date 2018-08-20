Xiamen air apologizes, Peter Lim, Gilas Pilipinas | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Xiamen Air apologizes to passengers affected by the runway mishap. Arresting cops fail to find alleged drug lord Peter Lim in Cebu City. Malacañang brushes aside the resolution of Naga City officials condemning President Rodrigo Duterte for calling their city a 'hotbed of shabu.' National Anti-Poverty Commission Secretary Liza Maza resigns from her post. Yeng Guiao will take over the coaching reins for men’s basketball team Gilas Pilipinas
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico