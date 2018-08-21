Duterte dispels coma rumors, NAIA flights, SEA Games logo | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Bong Go goes live on Facebook with President Rodrigo Duterte Monday night to address rumors Duterte entered into a coma. The Manila International Airport Authority says a total of 61 uncoordinated flights worsened congestion at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after flight operations resumed. The Philippines has the distinction of hosting the landmark 30th year of the Southeast Asian Games, but the event logo immediately met widespread ridicule in social media after its release.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico