Noynoy on Duterte’s health, GMA backs Duterte, Google | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Former president Benigno Aquino III says Malacañang should inform the public of the status of President Rodrigo Duterte’s health. Speaker Gloria Arroyo supports President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to strengthen ties with China. Former anti-poverty commission secretary Liza Maza says her hope in the peace talks kept her from resigning. The PNP Academy orders the dismissal of 9 cadets. A lawsuit filed in U.S. federal court accuses Google of invading people's privacy.
