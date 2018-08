Watch Rappler’s Midday newscast with Margie de Leon

Published 12:08 PM, August 22, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos tells her family’s critics to move on from Martial Law. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's longtime lawyer and fixer, pleads guilty to 8 counts. Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz secures the Philippines' first gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games.