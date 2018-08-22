Time in Manila bar, Ampatuan, Crazy Rich Asians | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Lawmakers want two House committees to investigate the recent arrest of 3 lawyers monitoring a police search of a bar in Makati City. Maguindanao massacre suspect and former ARMM governor Zaldy Ampatuan was allowed to leave jail to attend the wedding of his daughter. Galunggong or round scad imported from China may come from the West Philippine Sea. Facebook stops stealth misinformation campaigns from Iran and Russia, shutting down accounts as part of its battle against fake news ahead of elections in the United States and elsewhere. Crazy Rich Asians reaches Asia’s shores.
