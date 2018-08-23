Watch Rappler’s Midday newscast with Margie de Leon

Published 12:47 PM, August 23, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Islamic State jihadist group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi calls on Muslims to wage ‘jihad.’ Four lawmakers will file impeachment complaints against 7 Supreme Court or SC justices who ousted chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. The Big Bang Theory will air its final season.