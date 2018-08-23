ISIS, Lawmakers vs SC justices, Big Bang Theory | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Islamic State jihadist group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi calls on Muslims to wage ‘jihad.’ Four lawmakers will file impeachment complaints against 7 Supreme Court or SC justices who ousted chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. The Big Bang Theory will air its final season.
Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Analette Abesamis Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico
