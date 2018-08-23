Federalism, Duterte on Ampatuan, Boracay opening | Evening wRap
Malacañang wants the public to send feedback on the draft federal constitution before the document is submitted to Congress. Malacañang says President Rodrigo Duterte is ‘dismayed’ that alleged Maguindanao massacre mastermind Zaldy Ampatuan was allowed to leave jail. The lawyers of Cebu-based businessman Peter Lim claim they are just as ‘clueless’ as cops on where their client is. Facebook says it suspended more than 400 applications, following a probe to determine whether people's personal information were being improperly shared. Parties on the world-famous shores of Boracay will be prohibited once it reopens on October 26.
