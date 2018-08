Watch Rappler’s evening newscast

Published 10:43 PM, August 24, 2018

Today on Rappler: JBC shortlists De Castro, Peralta, Bersamin for chief justice. Metro Manila Council will not suspend driver-only car ban in EDSA. Bongbong Marcos to 'move on' critics: 'What else do you want to do?' Scott Morrison sworn in as new Australian PM after bitter coup. Meggie Ochoa wins all-Filipino jiu-jitsu bronze bout.