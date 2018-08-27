Chief Justice De Castro, murdered lawyer, John McCain | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque denies newly appointed Supreme Court Chief Justice Teresita de Castro got the post as a ‘reward’ from President Rodrigo Duterte. The Free Legal Assistance Group or FLAG condemns the 'cold-blooded murder' of Rafael Atotubo, a lawyer who handled drug cases. John McCain, a war hero and towering figure in US politics died on Saturday, August 25, following a battle with brain cancer.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico