Published 1:31 PM, August 27, 2018

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque denies newly appointed Supreme Court Chief Justice Teresita de Castro got the post as a ‘reward’ from President Rodrigo Duterte. The Free Legal Assistance Group or FLAG condemns the 'cold-blooded murder' of Rafael Atotubo, a lawyer who handled drug cases. John McCain, a war hero and towering figure in US politics died on Saturday, August 25, following a battle with brain cancer.