Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Chay Hofileña

Published 9:02 PM, August 28, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Senate agriculture committee chairperson Cynthia Villar says the public should play safe and stop eating galunggong or round scad for now. Families left behind by people killed in the Philippine government's bloody anti-drug campaign takes their quest for justice to the International Criminal Court. Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol dismisses fears that bukbok or weevil-infested rice is not safe for consumption. Working mothers may soon enjoy 100 days of paid maternity leave. San Antonio Spurs living legend Manu Ginobili announces his retirement from the NBA Tuesday, August 28.