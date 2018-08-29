Carpio on ICC withdrawal, diplomatic protests, Asian Games | Midday wRap
Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio says President Rodrigo Duterte cannot unilaterally withdraw the Philippines from the International Criminal Court. Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano says they ‘haven't counted’ the number of protests filed by Manila against Beijing. The Philippine men's basketball team defeats Japan to stay on track of its bid for a fifth-place finish.
