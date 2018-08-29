Watch Rappler’s Midday newscast with Margie de Leon

Published 12:44 PM, August 29, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio says President Rodrigo Duterte cannot unilaterally withdraw the Philippines from the International Criminal Court. Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano says they ‘haven't counted’ the number of protests filed by Manila against Beijing. The Philippine men's basketball team defeats Japan to stay on track of its bid for a fifth-place finish.