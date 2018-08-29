Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Ralf Rivas

Published 8:27 PM, August 29, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea says extending martial law in Mindanao is an option after the deadly bombing in Sultan Kudarat Tuesday. Philippine airport officials say Xiamen Air will now have to pay the government P33 million. Opposition senators Bam Aquino and Kiko Pangilinan say National Food Authority Administrator Jason Aquino should be fired for the rice crisis in Zamboanga City. Skateboarder Margielyn Didal delivers the Philippines’ fourth gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games. HBO releases a quick teaser for Game of Thrones final season.