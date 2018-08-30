Shabu in lifters, burned bags, Ryan Gosling | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
PDEA chief Director General Aaron Aquino stands by his earlier statement that the 4 magnetic lifters intercepted in Cavite contained smuggled shabu or methamphetamine. University of the Philippines president Danilo Concepcion says he ‘deeply regrets’ the pain his attendance at the Kabataang Barangay reunion caused the UP community. Bicol Central Academy administrator Alexander James Jaucian will pay for the students' belongings destroyed when he ordered school bags burned. More critics of US president Donald Trump find themselves unblocked from his Twitter account. Hollywood star Ryan Gosling says he tried to learn to fly to play astronaut Neil Armstrong.
