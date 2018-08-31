Duterte on rape, Robredo hits back, Rachelle Ann meets Harry and Meghan | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler: Duterte explains rape cases in Davao: 'Many beautiful women.' Roque: Visayas, Mindanao 'more liberal' in defining what is offensive. Robredo to Duterte: Stop ranting, focus on helping suffering Filipinos. PH boxer Rogen Ladon advances to gold-medal round. Rachelle Ann Go meets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
