Duterte forgives Obama, Ted Te resigns, Rene Garcia | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte apologizes to former United States president Barack Obama for cursing him in 2016. Theodore Te resigns as the chief public information officer and assistant court administrator of the Supreme Court. Rene Garcia of the iconic Filipino band Hotdog dies.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico