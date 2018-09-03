Watch Rappler’s Midday newscast with Chito dela Vega

Published 12:49 PM, September 03, 2018

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte apologizes to former United States president Barack Obama for cursing him in 2016. Theodore Te resigns as the chief public information officer and assistant court administrator of the Supreme Court. Rene Garcia of the iconic Filipino band Hotdog dies.