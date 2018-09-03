Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Margie de Leon

Published 9:19 PM, September 03, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol says his department is offering a reward of up to P250,000 to individuals who will ‘report a hoarder.’ An Israeli lawmaker says his countrymen may just have to take an anti-nausea pill to get through Duterte's 4-day visit. Vice President Leni Robredo corrects President Rodrigo Duterte and tells him rape exists because of rapists, not because of beautiful women. Former Philippine National Police chief and now Bureau of Corrections chief Ronald dela Rosa will run for the Senate in 2019. Two Reuters journalists are sentenced to jail for 7 years in Myanmar.