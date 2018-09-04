Trillanes amnesty, Duterte boycott in Israel, Brazil fire | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte revokes the 2010 amnesty grant to opposition senator Sonny Trillanes 'effective immediately.' An Israeli company turns down an invitation to attend a business forum with President Rodrigo Duterte to protest his visit to Israel. Brazil mourns the loss of the 'first Brazilian,' Luzia after the 12,000-year-old fossil was destroyed in a fire that ripped through its National Museum.
