Published 12:56 PM, September 04, 2018

President Rodrigo Duterte revokes the 2010 amnesty grant to opposition senator Sonny Trillanes 'effective immediately.' An Israeli company turns down an invitation to attend a business forum with President Rodrigo Duterte to protest his visit to Israel. Brazil mourns the loss of the 'first Brazilian,' Luzia after the 12,000-year-old fossil was destroyed in a fire that ripped through its National Museum.