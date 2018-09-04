Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Chito dela Vega

Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman says President Rodrigo Duterte's revocation of the amnesty granted to Senator Antonio Trillanes IV has ‘no legal and factual basis.’ Malacañang claims the revocation of Senator Sonny Trillanes’ amnesty has nothing to do with politics. Opposition senator Sonny Trillanes says he is not afraid to face arrest. Typhoon Jebi makes landfall in Japan Tuesday, September 4. A kindergarten principal in China trying to liven up a formal back-to-school ceremony with a racy pole dancer was fired after angry parents lit up social media with complaints.