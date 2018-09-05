Inflation hits 6.4%, Mayor shot dead, Amazon | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippine Statistics Authority on Wednesday announces inflation or the increase in the prices of goods hits 6.4% in August. Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano calls on the military and police not to follow 'illegal orders' from President Rodrigo Duterte. Mayor Mariano Blanco III of the town of Ronda in Cebu is shot inside the town hall. Amazon becomes the second big US company to hit $1 trillion in stock market value.
