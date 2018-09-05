Watch Rappler’s Midday newscast with Jee Geronimo

Published 12:33 PM, September 05, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The Philippine Statistics Authority on Wednesday announces inflation or the increase in the prices of goods hits 6.4% in August. Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano calls on the military and police not to follow 'illegal orders' from President Rodrigo Duterte. Mayor Mariano Blanco III of the town of Ronda in Cebu is shot inside the town hall. Amazon becomes the second big US company to hit $1 trillion in stock market value.