Watch Rappler’s Midday newscast with Margie de Leon

Published 2:27 PM, September 06, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Beleaguered Senator Sonny Trillanes says he is going to the Supreme Court. August inflation rates may have accelerated to 6.4%, a 9-year high, but the numbers look worse per region. Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey face United States lawmakers Wednesday.