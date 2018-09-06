Trillanes goes to SC, inflation in regions, Facebook and Twitter | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Beleaguered Senator Sonny Trillanes says he is going to the Supreme Court. August inflation rates may have accelerated to 6.4%, a 9-year high, but the numbers look worse per region. Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey face United States lawmakers Wednesday.
