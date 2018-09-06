Trillanes, angkas is back, Mocha Uson | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Documents from the Defense Department and the Armed Forces of the Philippines show that the ‘ipso facto resignation’ of Senator Sonny Trillanes was recognized by the military as early as May 2007. Commuters can book motorcycle ride-hailing services again through Angkas, for now. Bayan Muna Representative Carlos Zarate finds it strange that Uson is not held accountable for her actions. Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. 34 arrested for sitting out national anthem at 'The Hows of Us' screening.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico