Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Acor Arceo

Published 9:04 PM, September 06, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Documents from the Defense Department and the Armed Forces of the Philippines show that the ‘ipso facto resignation’ of Senator Sonny Trillanes was recognized by the military as early as May 2007. Commuters can book motorcycle ride-hailing services again through Angkas, for now. Bayan Muna Representative Carlos Zarate finds it strange that Uson is not held accountable for her actions. Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. 34 arrested for sitting out national anthem at 'The Hows of Us' screening.