Trillanes, Philippine peso dips, Twitter bans Alex Jones | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
A live midnight press briefing by Senator Sonny Trillanes jolts Filipinos early Friday as rumors spread the military will arrest him. The Philippine peso continues its losing streak – closing at P53.8 to $1 on Thursday. Twitter says it permanently banned Alex Jones – the far-right conspiracy theorist best known for calling the 9/11 attacks an inside job and describing the Sandy Hook school massacre as a hoax.
