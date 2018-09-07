Watch Rappler’s Midday newscast with Margie de Leon

Published 12:43 PM, September 07, 2018

Today on Rappler:

A live midnight press briefing by Senator Sonny Trillanes jolts Filipinos early Friday as rumors spread the military will arrest him. The Philippine peso continues its losing streak – closing at P53.8 to $1 on Thursday. Twitter says it permanently banned Alex Jones – the far-right conspiracy theorist best known for calling the 9/11 attacks an inside job and describing the Sandy Hook school massacre as a hoax.