Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Chay Hofileña

Published 8:59 PM, September 07, 2018

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte decides to wait for the courts to issue an arrest warrant against Senator Sonny Trillanes, rather than order a military arrest. Malacañang downplays the record-high 6.4% inflation rate in August. Malacañang refuses to comment on a report that the signing of a police cooperation agreement with Israel has been delayed due to Israel's concerns about President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly crackdown on illegal drugs. U.S. President Donald Trump calls on the New York Times to reveal the name of the ‘coward’ who wrote an explosive, anonymous article that has plunged his presidency into another crisis. Six-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams roars into her ninth U.S. Open final