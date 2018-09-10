Watch Rappler’s Midday newscast with Chito dela Vega

Published 2:51 PM, September 10, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Two soldiers granted amnesty for failed coup attempts in the past say the rule of law and due process must be upheld in the case of Senator Sonny Trillanes' amnesty. NBA superstar Steph Curry visited Manila for the second time arriving Thursday night September 6. Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam title when she beat Serena Williams in straight sets in the U.S. Open final – but not without controversy.