Rice prices soar, Trillanes, TD Neneng | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Prices of rice accelerate to new highs in August. Makati Judge Elmo Alameda says give Trillanes his due process. At least 3 Malacañang officials who plan to run in the 2019 elections may soon resign from their posts, leading to a power vacuum in the Palace. Alibaba announces Jack Ma will retire in September 2019. Tropical Depression Neneng slightly intensifies as it continues to bring rain to Northern Luzon.
