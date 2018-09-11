Comelec substitution rule, PCIJ report on Bong Go, Trillanes cases | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Comelec relaxes rules for substitution of candidates in 2019. A report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism says a firm owned by Special Assistant to the President Bong Go’s father, Desiderio, is among the top contractors for government infrastructure projects in the Davao region. The Justice Department says it is only seeking the arrest of Senator Antonio Trillanes on charges connected to the failed coup attempts.
