No TRO for Trillanes, Duterte interview, Olivia Newton-John | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Supreme Court en banc denies the request of Senator Antonio Trillanes for a temporary restraining order on Proclamation 572.
- President Rodrigo Duterte is now looking for a new NFA administrator.
- President Rodrigo Duterte says he is willing to open up barter trade again with Sabah.
- More American teenagers prefer communicating via text instead of meeting face-to-face.
- Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who found worldwide fame in the hit movie Grease, reveals she has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time.
