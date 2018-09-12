1
Duterte dares AFP, Trillanes warrant, Typhoon Mangkhut | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte dares soldiers to oust him if they find him no longer qualified to lead.
- Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana rules out the possibility of a warrantless arrest against Senator Antonio Trillanes.
- Typhoon Mangkhut strengthens even more before dawn on Wednesday, September 12, ahead of its entry into the Philippine Area of Responsibility
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico