Ompong, Sereno on Duterte, inflation | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Ompong, International name Mangkhut, enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility or PAR at 3 pm, Wednesday, September 12.
- Ousted chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno slams President Rodrigo Duterte for – in her words – dragging the military into his political mess.
- Socioeconomic planning secretary Ernesto Pernia says President Rodrigo Duterte agrees to issue an executive order to address soaring inflation.
- The Environment and Natural Resources Department is looking for ways to persuade over 15,000 workers to move out of Boracay.
- The Commission on Elections postpones to October 11-17, excluding weekends, the filing of certificates of candidacy or COCs for the 2019 national and local elections.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico