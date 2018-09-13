1
Typhoon Ompong, Faeldon backs Duterte, iPhone | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- More areas are placed under Signal No. 1 on Thursday
- Former Marine Captain Nicanor Faeldon backs President Rodrigo Duterte in voiding the amnesty granted to his fellow mutineer, Senator Antonio Trillanes.
- Apple announces a slew of device upgrades, including Apple Watch Series 4 and the iPhone XS and XS Max.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico