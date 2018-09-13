1
Typhoon Ompong, Peso plummets, Naomi Osaka | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Almost the entire Luzon is under Signal No. 1
- Evacuations start as Typhoon Ompong bears down on Philippines
- The Philippine peso weakens further against the dollar Wednesday, September 12.The peso closed at P54.13, the weakest in almost 13 years.
- Tourism Secretary Bernadette Puyat says the rehabilitation of Boracay will be complete by December 2019.
- U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka refuses to criticize Serena Williams after her historic U.S. Open victory was overshadowed by Williams’ quarrel with the chair umpire.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico