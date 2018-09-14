1
Typhoon Ompong, Robredo on calm leadership, hurricane Florence | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Typhoon Ompong on track for landfall early on September 15.
- In Cagayan province, farmers rushed to harvest rice and corn, even if the crops need more time to mature.
- No warrant of arrest was issued for Senator Sonny Trillanes and he can rest easy this weekend.
- Vice President Leni Robredo says a leader need not be loud and iron-fisted to command respect.
- Hurricane Florence batters the Carolinas early Friday
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico