Gloria Arroyo, Mankhut in Hong Kong, Philippine dragon boat | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- After the kidnapping conviction of retired army major general Jovito Palparan, private prosecutor Edre Olalia says a group of lawyers are planning to go after House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo next.
- The Philippine National Police Special Action Force or PNP SAF joins a search and rescue mission in Itogon, Benguet for victims of landslides triggered by Typhoon Ompong.
- Former Commission on Audit commissioner Heidi Mendoza calls out President Rodrigo Duterte for belittling the government body and even threatening to throw one of its auditors down the stairs.
- Two Filipinas in Hong Kong are injured due to Typhoon Mangkhut.
- The Philippines makes a historic feat on the world stage after collecting 5 gold medals to seal the overall title in the 2018 ICF World Dragon Boat Championships.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico