1
Gloria Arroyo, Ompong aftermath, Elon Musk sued | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- House Speaker Gloria Arroyo wants to review the proposed P3.76-trillion budget for 2019.
- President Rodrigo Duterte's anger over mining resurfaces as he visits Benguet where dozens perished in landslides near mining areas in the aftermath of Typhoon Ompong international name Mangkhut.
- A British caver who helped in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys trapped in Thailand sues Tesla founder Elon Musk for calling him a 'pedo guy' and a 'child rapist.'
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico