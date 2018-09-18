1
Duterte on gun ban, Ompong, Barangay to Broadway | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte warns politicians against violating election gun ban.
- The number of people killed during Typhoon Ompong, international name Mangkhut, rises to 74 Tuesday, September 18.
- Senator Sonny Trillanes says the libel case filed by former Davao City vice mayor Paolo Duterte is clearly meant to harass him.
- The death toll from Hurricane Florence jumps to 31.
- Three Filipinos are featured in the book ‘Barangay to Broadway: Filipino-American Theater History.’
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico