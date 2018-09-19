1
No pork in 2019 budget, Roxas on rice crisis, Trump on China | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno says the proposed P3.76-trillion budget for 2019 does not contain pork barrel funds.
- Former senator and interior secretary Mar Roxas addresses President Rodrigo Duterte in a rare political post on Tuesday.
- In a combative series of tweets, U.S. President Donald Trump accuses China of trying to influence the midterm elections.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico