Ompong, Duterte on Mendoza, Bert and Ernie | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The number of people killed during the onslaught of Typhoon Ompong, International name Mangkhut climbs to 81, Wednesday, September 19.
- President Rodrigo Duterte slams former COA commissioner Heidi Mendoza for defending the agency against his threat to push its auditor in Ilocos Norte down the stairs.
- Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno says it is highly ‘unlikely’ for the Philippine peso to sink further to P58 against the United States dollar.
- North Korea's Kim Jong-un will soon make a historic visit to Seoul.
- Sesame Street show producer Sesame Workshop denies Bert and Ernie's relationship was anything more than platonic.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico