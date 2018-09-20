1
CHR investigates Mocha, Drew Olivar, Garin sues Ubial, Space Jam 2 | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Commission on Human Rights says it will investigate the actions of Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson and blogger Drew Olivar in a video mocking the deaf.
- Former Health Secretary Janette Garin accuses her successor Paulyn Ubial of reckless imprudence that resulted in homicide.
- Basketball superstar LeBron James will star in the long-awaited sequel to Space Jam.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico