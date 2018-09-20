1
Mocha Uson, Boracay access card, Avatar | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Philippine Federation of the Deaf rejects the apology of Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson and blogger Drew Olivar for making fun of the deaf in a video.
- Six people are killed and dozens are missing after a landslide unleashed by monsoon rains strike Naga City, Cebu.
- The government plans to give out access cards for Boracay visitors.
- Senator Koko Pimentel will tie the knot with Anna Kathryna Yu in less than a month.
- ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender' is coming back as a live-action series on Netflix.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico