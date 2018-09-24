1
Martial Law massacres, Kris Aquino, typhoon Ompong | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Governor Mujiv Hataman rejects the claim of former senator Juan Ponce Enrile that no massacre happened during Martial Law under the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.
- Kris Aquino will not run for a national post in 2019.
- The death toll in Itogon, Benguet rises to 70, Sunday evening, September 23.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico