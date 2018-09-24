1
Duterte’s medical tests, Spotify, Pia Wurtzbach | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says President Rodrigo Duterte would not have disclosed he recently underwent colonoscopy and endoscopy if the results were 'serious.'
- Malacañang says former senators Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Juan Ponce Enrile cannot twist the history of Martial Law because court decisions as well as a law have been clear about it.
- Tiger Woods wins his first victory in more than five years.
- Spotify says it will allow select artists to upload songs directly without record labels or distributors.
- Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach will be immortalized as a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico