LP senate bets, Hontiveros on NFA, BTS | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Liberal Party announces its first 3 senatorial candidates for the 2019 elections on Tuesday, September 25.
- Senator Risa Hontiveros bares alleged corruption in the National Food Authority under former administrator Jason Aquino.
- K-Pop sensation BTS brings their star power to the United Nations, telling the world’s youth to listen to their inner voice and resist pressure to conform.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico