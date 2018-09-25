1
Trillanes arrested, Marian Rivera, Instagram founders resign | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Police arrest Senator Sonny Trillanes Tuesday, September 25, after a Makati court issues a warrant of arrest and hold departure order against him for rebellion.
- President Rodrigo Duterte’s public approval and trust ratings fall in September, the lowest these had ever been.
- Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio is more trusted than House Speaker Gloria Arroyo.
- Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes are having another baby.
- Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger resign from the smartphone photo-sharing service.
