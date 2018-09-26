1
Trillanes, Palace clears Leni, Peso falls, Trump at United Nations | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Senator Sonny Trillanes says he will continue staying in his Senate office even after posting bail.
- Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque clears Vice President Leni Robredo in the supposed ouster plot against President Rodrigo Duterte.
- The Philippine peso continues to weaken, closing at P54.31 against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, September 25.
- Addressing world leaders at the start of the annual United Nations General Assembly, Trump lashed out at the OPEC oil cartel, China's trade policies and the International Criminal Court which he vowed the United States would never accept.
